Conrad asks Assam CM to probe into suspicious death of Niksamseng in Goalpara rehab

GUWAHATI, July 10: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday urged his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate an investigation into the suspicious death of Niksamseng Ch Marak at a rehabilitation center in Goalpara, Assam.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sangma stated, “Have sought the intervention of CM @himantabiswa to constitute a probe into the alleged murder of Niksamseng Ch Marak at a rehab centre in Goalpara. I would like to extend my gratitude to NPYF for taking up this cause, which is of great importance to our community.”

CM Conrad in his letter reported that Niksamseng Ch Marak was apprehended by Assam police on July 2.

According to family members, he was discovered deceased two days later (July 4, 2024) at the rehabilitation facility, exhibiting extensive injury marks such as a deep knife laceration on the left side of his face, burns, and severe wounds on the chin, hips, and legs.

Conrad further stated that the family is accusing the “New Life Foundation Centre, Nayapara, Goalpara” rehab facility of falsely claiming that it was a suicide.

He also emphasized that the injuries clearly show that Niksamseng had been subjected to severe torture, physical assaults, and stabbing while inside the facility.

“I request you to immediately investigate the incident, as desired by the family, to ensure justice. The family has filed an FIR regarding the incident, and your prompt intervention in constituting an inquiry will be greatly appreciated,” Conrad stated in the letter.