Eight Brothers distributes cane & bamboo craft tool kits

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 15: Eight Brothers Social Welfare Society, a prominent voluntary organisation, distributed advanced cane and bamboo equipment to 50 artisans from different rural areas of Sonitpur and Bishwanath districts at the Eight Brothers Social Welfare Society Hall on Thursday. The distribution was made possible under a grant-in-aid from the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The event was graced by district information and public relations officer Barsha Rani Talukdar as the chief guest. Secretary of Eight Brothers Social Welfare Society, Parag Das, and financial secretary Pradeep Bora were also present.

The event was supervised by Rakesh Das, a social worker of Eight Brothers Social Welfare Society, with the cooperation of all the workers involved in the organisation. The event was conducted by Shyamalima Baruah.

