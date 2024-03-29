Election expenditure observer takes charge in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 28: Pachiyappan P (IRS), the observer of election expenditure for the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, arrived in Nagaon in the evening on Wednesday and assumed charge of his office here.

Pachiyappan P also addressed a meeting of the election expenditure monitoring cell held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the nodal officer of the election expenditure monitoring cell, the superintendent of police, Nagaon, the election officer, assistant election officer, and other officials of the expenditure monitoring cell.

During the meeting, the observer urged all the officials concerned to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also instructed them to inform him in advance if they needed any training in this regard, as stated in an official press note issued on Thursday in Nagaon.