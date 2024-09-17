Ellora Vigyan Mancha hosts annual conference in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 16: Ellora Vigyan Mancha, an NGO dedicated to promoting scientific awareness and combating superstition, held its two-day annual general meeting at Marowari Milon Mandir, concluding on Sunday. Established in 2004 in memory of Ellora Rai Chowdhury, the first person in the North East to donate her body for scientific research, the organisation works to foster scientific thinking among students.

The event began with Bharat Chetia, president of the Reception Committee, hoisting the flag. An interaction program between scientists and students was inaugurated by noted litterateur Sonaram Baruah. The invited scientists—Dr Manobjyoti Bordoloi, Dr Pinaki Sengupta, Dr Basanata Kumar Borah, Dr Tankeswar Nath, Dr Atanu Dutta, and Dr Ranjit Chowdhury—engaged with students on topics related to science, technology, and the environment. Journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur released an issue of ‘Rangpur Barta’, edited by Brajen Phukan.

Padmashree Jadav Payeng, the ‘Aranya Manob’, addressed the gathering in the afternoon session, which was held at the Sudhalata Bhuyan and Kiron Sankar Memorial Stage and presided over by Dr Jaydev Sharma, vice president of the Mancha. Dr Surajit Giri, recognised for his efforts in snakebite treatment, was felicitated during the event. Other speakers included physicist Dr Paramananda Mahanta, ophthalmologist Dr Harsha Bhattacharjya, and cardiologist Dr Hemchandra Kalita. Pranjit Dutta, deputy controller of Civil Defence, released the souvenir ‘Bigyan Bitan’, edited by Hemanta Gogoi.

The delegates’ meeting on Sunday focused on future plans, urging students to conduct research projects on environmental issues. The committee aims to submit these projects to an apex body for expert review. Key members present included secretary Kamalesh Gupta, Dr Amarendra Sharma, Pranobjyoti Deka, Sudhanshu Ranjan Dey, Satyajit Ray, and Dr Dhaneswar Bora. The meeting also called for government support for body donation and proactive measures to mitigate environmental degradation.