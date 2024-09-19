32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Stree 2’ is No 1 Hindi film of all time atIndian box office, makers claim

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sept 18: Horror comedy “Stree 2” has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office with a collection of ` 586 crore, the makers said on Wednesday.
    Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the movie released in theatres on August 15.
    According to the makers, the film is going “strong” in the fifth week of its release. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.
    “Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya… Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad…
    “Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully… theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain!” Maddock Films said in an X post.
    The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023’s “Jawan”, which till now held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned ` 582 crore in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.
    Written by Niren Bhatt, “Stree 2” follows Rao’s Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.
    The film, a direct sequel to 2018’s “Stree”, is part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like “Bhediya” and “Munjya”. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter