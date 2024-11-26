17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

Eviction against encroachers in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent


KHERONI, Nov 25: The district administration of West Karbi Anglong, as per the direction of Gauhati High Court, carried out an eviction on the plot of an individual in Kheroni.
The eviction was executed in the presence of a large number of CRPF and police in riot gear.
The owner of the 22 bigha plot of land, Sarthe Phangcho, has filed a case with the Gauhati High Court seeking clearance of his land from encroachers.

- Advertisement -


During the eviction, 10 families were cleared from the land using an excavator, and all the homes were demolished. After the eviction, the encroachers were seen pleading with the officers, police, and others about where they would go and what they would eat. Some women were seen confronting the officials but were later controlled by the police.

Related Posts:


Meanwhile, a few encroachers were seen fleeing on tractors with whatever they could salvage from the site and household belongings loaded in a trailer, along with their cattle.
The eviction created an atmosphere of tension and desperation as the victims were worried about their whereabouts and the future of their children.

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

DICC announces subsidy scheme in Cachar

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health