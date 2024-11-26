Eviction against encroachers in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent



KHERONI, Nov 25: The district administration of West Karbi Anglong, as per the direction of Gauhati High Court, carried out an eviction on the plot of an individual in Kheroni.

The eviction was executed in the presence of a large number of CRPF and police in riot gear.

The owner of the 22 bigha plot of land, Sarthe Phangcho, has filed a case with the Gauhati High Court seeking clearance of his land from encroachers.

- Advertisement -



During the eviction, 10 families were cleared from the land using an excavator, and all the homes were demolished. After the eviction, the encroachers were seen pleading with the officers, police, and others about where they would go and what they would eat. Some women were seen confronting the officials but were later controlled by the police.



Meanwhile, a few encroachers were seen fleeing on tractors with whatever they could salvage from the site and household belongings loaded in a trailer, along with their cattle.

The eviction created an atmosphere of tension and desperation as the victims were worried about their whereabouts and the future of their children.