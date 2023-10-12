Excise search, patrolling and raids yield multiple seizures

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 11: A joint excise search, patrolling, and raid operation conducted by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party over the past three days in various areas of Tinsukia district led to the detection of 13 cases. The excise team seized and destroyed illicit articles, including 85 liters of illicit distilled liquor, 950 liters of fermented wash, 210 liters of passwai, 7 DA sets, 18.2 BL of beer (for sale in Assam only), and 12 BL of C/S.

On Monday, another excise search, patrolling, and raid operation was carried out by the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party in Lekhapani (Rangamancha and Club area) under Lekhapani Police Station and Block Tiniali under Margherita Police Station. This operation resulted in the detection of 5 cases, with seizures including 10 liters of illicit distilled liquor, 1.44 BL of IMFL, and 11.05 BL of beer (for sale in Assam only).

During these raids, a total of 6 persons were apprehended under section 61(B)(a) of the Assam Excise Act (2000) as amended, with 5 persons from Lekhapani (Rangamanch and Club area) and 1 person from Margherita.