30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 23, 2024
type here...

Illicit liquor seized in Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 22: The police seized illicit liquor from various locations in Margherita and Digboi in Tinsukia district.

- Advertisement -

An excise team led by district superintendent of excise Prasanta Dutta conducted a raid in the Namdang Tea Estate, Lalgula, Bargolai, Magargaon, and Thana Road all falling in Tinsukia district on Friday night.

During the raid the excise team seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor and damaged it. It confiscated and destroyed 800 liters of fermented wash (FW), 40 liters of illicit distilled liquor (ID), one distillation apparatus (DA), and 4.95 bulk liters (BL) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) meant for sale exclusively in the state.

A case has been registered under Section 53(1) A of the Assam Excise Act, 2000 and under Section 61(B)(a) of the same Act as amended.

India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas
India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Women vendors urge govt to discuss Manipur crisis in Parliament

The Hills Times -
India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July 10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India