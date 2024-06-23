Illicit liquor seized in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 22: The police seized illicit liquor from various locations in Margherita and Digboi in Tinsukia district.

An excise team led by district superintendent of excise Prasanta Dutta conducted a raid in the Namdang Tea Estate, Lalgula, Bargolai, Magargaon, and Thana Road all falling in Tinsukia district on Friday night.

During the raid the excise team seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor and damaged it. It confiscated and destroyed 800 liters of fermented wash (FW), 40 liters of illicit distilled liquor (ID), one distillation apparatus (DA), and 4.95 bulk liters (BL) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) meant for sale exclusively in the state.

A case has been registered under Section 53(1) A of the Assam Excise Act, 2000 and under Section 61(B)(a) of the same Act as amended.