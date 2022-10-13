Executive meeting of TDJA held at Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 12: Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) extended executive meeting was held on Wednesday at Margherita block conference hall. The meeting was organised by Margherita Journalists Association.

The meeting was attended by the office bearers, executive members, presidents and secretaries of each press club under Tinsukia District Journalists Association. The meeting was also attended by TDJA vice president Kamal Talukdar, former TDJA president Dr. Rishi Das, vice president Shantanu Goswami, TDJA trust president Ranjit Dutta, secretary Krishna Upadhyay and others.

The meeting was presided by Anuj Kalita, president of Tinsukia District Journalists Association where Rana Jyoti Neog, general secretary of Tinsukia District Journalists Association delivered the aims and objectives of the meeting.

Rana Jyoti Neog said that in the meeting, it was decided that Tinsukia District Journalists Association’s 47th Foundation Day will be celebrated at government allocated land of TDJA at Barguri, Tinsukia on November 30. The foundation stone of the building will also be laid.

On November 16, National Press Day will be celebrated by Margherita Journalists Association and a football tournament will also be organised by Jagun Press Club with the participation of teams from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border, said Rana Jyoti Neog.