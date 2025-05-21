Farmers Block Roads in Assam’s Hajo Over Fake Paddy Seed Scam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 21: Hundreds of farmers in Assam’s Hajo region launched a road blockade on Monday, protesting the alleged sale of fake paddy seeds that led to massive crop failures.

Holding barren clumps of failed crops in their hands, the aggrieved farmers marched onto the Hajo-Nalbari road to demand accountability and compensation.

The seeds, meant for Boro paddy cultivation—a vital seasonal crop—were purchased from the Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sambriddhi Kendra in Bullut, Hajo. The center, reportedly operated by one Ahmed Hussain, is accused of selling the seeds at inflated rates, above the government’s fixed price.

Despite facing numerous financial and weather-related hardships, farmers sowed the seeds across thousands of bighas. But instead of yielding grain, the crops turned out to be patan—barren and non-fruitful.

As the realization of large-scale deception sank in, over a hundred affected farmers stormed the agriculture supply center to confront the proprietor. However, Ahmed Hussain (also referred to as Ahmed Ali) had reportedly fled the area before their arrival.

With no immediate redress, the farmers resorted to blocking key roads, demanding urgent action and compensation for their losses. They warned that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their protests in the coming days.