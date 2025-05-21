26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
type here...

Farmers Block Roads in Assam’s Hajo Over Fake Paddy Seed Scam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 21: Hundreds of farmers in Assam’s Hajo region launched a road blockade on Monday, protesting the alleged sale of fake paddy seeds that led to massive crop failures.

- Advertisement -

Holding barren clumps of failed crops in their hands, the aggrieved farmers marched onto the Hajo-Nalbari road to demand accountability and compensation.

Related Posts:

The seeds, meant for Boro paddy cultivation—a vital seasonal crop—were purchased from the Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sambriddhi Kendra in Bullut, Hajo. The center, reportedly operated by one Ahmed Hussain, is accused of selling the seeds at inflated rates, above the government’s fixed price.

Despite facing numerous financial and weather-related hardships, farmers sowed the seeds across thousands of bighas. But instead of yielding grain, the crops turned out to be patan—barren and non-fruitful.

As the realization of large-scale deception sank in, over a hundred affected farmers stormed the agriculture supply center to confront the proprietor. However, Ahmed Hussain (also referred to as Ahmed Ali) had reportedly fled the area before their arrival.

- Advertisement -

With no immediate redress, the farmers resorted to blocking key roads, demanding urgent action and compensation for their losses. They warned that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their protests in the coming days.

View all stories
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

College Student Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam’s Sribhumi District

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish