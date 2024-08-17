31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Five Mottock organisations staged sit-in protest

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 16: Five prominent Mottock organisations on Friday staged three hours sit-in demonstration at Chowkidinghee in Dibrugarh for non-granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Mottock community in the state.

The five  Mottock organisations are- All Assam Mottock Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Mahila Parishad, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Parishad and All Assam Mottock Students’ Union.

The members holding placards and banners staged sit-in-protest for three hours. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government in the Centre over the delay in granting ST status  to the Mottock  community of the state. 

The Mottock community, along with five other ethnic communities in Assam, including the Tai Ahoms, Morans, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas and Tea Tribes, have been seeking ST status in the state.

“We have announced a series of agitation against our long pending demand of ST status for our community. The BJP government promise to grant ST status to our community along with the other communities  but till date nothing has happened,” said Sanjoy Hazarika, leader of Mottock organisation.

He said, “On October 4, 2024, we have call for a 100-hour economic blockade and in the coming months, we will take many programmes,”.

However, the delay in implementation has led to growing frustration and discontent among the six communities, who are currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC).

