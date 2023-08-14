Flood Situation Deteriorates Further

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: The flood situation in Assam further aggravated on Sunday as the number of affected individuals surpassed 75,200 across eight districts and sub-divisions.

Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur are the districts and sub-divisions currently grappling with the flood’s impact.

Dhemaji remains the hardest hit, with over 46,750 people affected solely in that district. Sivasagar accounted for around 22,650 flood-affected individuals.

Key rivers like the Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Nimatighat, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, and Dikhou at Sivasagar continue to flow above the danger level, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

A total of 357 villages in the state are currently dealing with the consequences of floodwaters, which have affected 6,136.25 hectares of agricultural land.

A new fatality was reported from Sivasagar during the day, bringing this year’s flood-related death toll to twelve.

Across the affected districts and sub-divisions, district administrations are operating 61 relief camps and 52 relief distribution centres, providing shelter to 1,515 people.

In Sivasagar alone, over 1,280 individuals are taking refuge in eight relief camps.

- Advertisement -

The flood has also impacted 21,139 animals, according to the ASDMA bulletin.

The floodwaters have damaged a total of nine houses, with five in Dhemaji and four in Sivasagar. Additionally, four embankments were reported to be damaged in Sivasagar district on the same day, according to the ASDMA bulletin.

Other instances of infrastructure damage were reported from Dhemaji on Sunday.

Significant erosion was observed in Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari districts during the day.

Over the last 48 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred in various parts of the state, with isolated heavy rainfall reported over Assam.