Guwahati
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Former Assam Congress Leader Romen Chandra Borthakur Joins AAP in Delhi

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: In a significant political move, Romen Chandra Borthakur, a former leader of the Assam Congress, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The announcement was made at a press conference where Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi warmly welcomed him into the party.

Borthakur, who had previously contested against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the 2021 elections, resigned from the Congress earlier this year. Atishi highlighted Borthakur’s long association with the Congress and his strong stance against corruption. This move is expected to strengthen AAP’s presence and influence, particularly in Assam.

Borthakur expressed his enthusiasm for joining AAP, citing the party’s commitment to transparency, education, and healthcare reforms as key reasons for his decision. He emphasized the need for a political shift in Assam to combat entrenched corruption and bring about genuine development.

His move to AAP is seen as a strategic effort to galvanize support in Assam and bolster the party’s efforts to expand its footprint beyond Delhi. Party officials and supporters are optimistic that Borthakur’s experience and dedication will significantly contribute to their mission.

