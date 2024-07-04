Former Assam Congress Leader Romen Chandra Borthakur Joins AAP in Delhi

HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: In a significant political move, Romen Chandra Borthakur, a former leader of the Assam Congress, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The announcement was made at a press conference where Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi warmly welcomed him into the party.

Borthakur, who had previously contested against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the 2021 elections, resigned from the Congress earlier this year. Atishi highlighted Borthakur’s long association with the Congress and his strong stance against corruption. This move is expected to strengthen AAP’s presence and influence, particularly in Assam.