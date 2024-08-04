Former BJP MLA Ashok Sarma to join Congress

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Ex BJP MLA and well known RSS worker Ashok Sarma is going to join Congress on August 9 formally.

Speaking to to corrspondent, Sarma informed that he has been one of the founders who stood with BJP through thick and thin.

Sarma said that during the time of distress and during his tenure the BJP has been upgraded to a strong position and successfully completed his period vouching for Nalbari constituency’s development.

Sarma rued the fact that a section of honest BJP workers faced dishonour, misbehaviour and injustice from present Party’s present leadership

According to sources, Sarma will join the Congress party during a function in Nalbari.