Four Arrested for Attempting to Tamper with ADRE Rules in Assam

Assam Police arrested four individuals for attempting to manipulate Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) rules, raising concerns over exam integrity.

Assam
Representational Image
HT Digital

September 16, Monday: In a significant crackdown, Assam Police arrested four individuals involved in an attempt to tamper with the rules of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE). The arrests come after authorities received reports of an alleged attempt to manipulate the examination process, sparking concerns about the integrity of the recruitment system.

The four suspects were apprehended following an investigation that uncovered their plans to interfere with ADRE rules, potentially compromising the fairness of the recruitment process. The ADRE is a critical exam for government job seekers in Assam, and any attempts to tamper with its regulations pose a serious threat to the credibility of the selection process.

Authorities have been on high alert to prevent any misconduct surrounding the examination, given the increasing instances of exam-related malpractices in recent years. A senior police official stated, “We are committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in the recruitment process. Any attempts to manipulate the system will be dealt with strictly, as demonstrated by these arrests.”

The suspects are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the tampering and whether more individuals are involved. This incident has raised concerns among aspirants and officials alike, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of recruitment examinations in Assam.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activities related to the recruitment process. The Assam government remains firm in its commitment to maintaining a transparent and fair examination system for all candidates.

