Gadhula Brown Memorial School clinches victory

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 28: Gadhula Brown Memorial School lifted the 29th AP Rao-Khireshwar Dutta Cricket Championship 2024 organised by Zangam Club under the aegis of Sivasagar Sports Association.

In the final played at Durbar Field on Wednesday, Gadhula Brown Memorial School defeated Purnavikash Kendriya Vidyalaya by 9 wickets in the two-day final of the tournament. Purnavikash batted first on a rain-interrupted day one and finished their first innings with just 34 runs. With Mehrub Hussain (28) and Ankit Kumar Chah (25), Gadhula Brown declared their first innings on 105/6 to take a 76-run lead in the first innings. Jabir Irfan of Purnavikash scored 29 in the team’s total of 110 in the second innings.

Ankit Kumar Shah was adjudged The best batsman of the competition while Kaushik Rangjan Das was adjudged the best fielder. Ankur Buragohain and Ankit Chah were awarded best players of the competition. The awards were presented by Sivasagar Sports Association president Ponaram Milli, joint secretary Manoj Kumar Bhagwati, treasurer Prashant Barthakur, and Jangam executive president Govind Bhushan Barua.