20 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Gadhula Brown Memorial School clinches victory

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 28: Gadhula Brown Memorial School lifted the 29th AP Rao-Khireshwar Dutta Cricket Championship 2024 organised by Zangam Club under the aegis of Sivasagar Sports Association.

- Advertisement -

In the final played at Durbar Field on Wednesday, Gadhula Brown Memorial School defeated Purnavikash Kendriya Vidyalaya by 9 wickets in the two-day final of the tournament. Purnavikash batted first on a rain-interrupted day one and finished their first innings with just 34 runs. With Mehrub Hussain (28) and Ankit Kumar Chah (25), Gadhula Brown declared their first innings on 105/6 to take a 76-run lead in the first innings. Jabir Irfan of Purnavikash scored 29 in the team’s total of 110 in the second innings.

Ankit Kumar Shah was adjudged The best batsman of the competition while Kaushik Rangjan Das was adjudged the best fielder. Ankur Buragohain and Ankit Chah were awarded best players of the competition. The awards were presented by Sivasagar Sports Association president Ponaram Milli, joint secretary Manoj Kumar Bhagwati, treasurer Prashant Barthakur, and Jangam executive president Govind Bhushan Barua.

12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bhagawat oration concludes at Balichang

The Hills Times - 0
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein