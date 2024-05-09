Gamkharu Organises Husori, Naam-Prasanga In Mumbai

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 8: Gamkharu, an NGO, has been organising husori and naam-prasanga at the residences of Assamese people living in Mumbai during the month of Bohag.

The organisation organises such traditional practises with an aim to preserve and promote the Assamese tradition among the Assamese community living there.

Gamkharu is based in Mumbai and founded by the women from the state. The money, which has been raised through husori and naam-prasanga will be used in various social activities of the organisation

Every year, the NGO reaches out to two women suffering from cancer. On Women’s Day this year, they visit old-age homes and orphanages and distributed different things amongst their inmates. Currently, they are also sponsoring the education of two poor girls. Previously, they also helped a girl from Nagaon, Assam and sponsored her eye treatment. They also gave her mother a sewing machine.

The members of Gamkharu comprises of Jeoti Phukan, Rita Saikia, Udita Bhattacharya, Geeta Sharma, Meenakshi Phukan, Rekha Bora, Indrani Baishya, Indrani Dutta, Jyotsna Saikia, Rumi Deka, Protisha Borah, Rooplekha Kalita, Rinku Pathak, Avantika Das, Seema Chakraborty, Ashima Saikia, Jinty, Sheeba Borkakoti, Reena Borpatro Gohain, Nirmali Buzarbaruah and Deepali Baruah.