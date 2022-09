HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 1: One person was arrested and three Gecko lizards were recovered from his possession at the Naoholia Gaon under Pulibor police station here on Thursday.

A police source said that Biki Das of Dergaon had come to Naoholia Gaon to hunt for the lizards when the police caught him with three Gecko lizards.

He was later handed over to the Forest department which registered a case no: 34/ 1/092022 under several sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.