Assam: Sub inspector arrested along with tea shop owner by vigilance and anti-corruption team in Boko

HT Digital,

Boko, Oct 16: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, on October 16, during a significant strike against corruption, arrested a tea shop owner and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), both involved in separate bribery incidents.

Phanindra Das, a tea shop owner in Boko PS, Dist. Kamrup, was caught in a corruption web during a sting operation. In collusion with ASI(UB) Mukut Ali, in charge of Jambari OP, Dist. Kamrup, Phanindra Das was arrested after accepting a bribe.

Their unlawful deal sought to tamper with the case diary before presenting it to the court. ASI(UB) Mukut Ali was also apprehended for soliciting and accepting bribes via this intermediary. On October 12, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption through the Karbi Anglong district.

Sub Inspector of Police (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Officer-In-Charge of Dokmoka Police Station, was alleged to have demanded a substantial bribe of Rs. 40,000 from a truck owner in exchange for allowing his trucks, carrying iron rods and cement, to move without hindrance through the Dokmoka P.S area.

The complainant, refusing to yield to this corrupt demand, sought justice from the Directorate. A planned trap operation was executed on October 12, 2023, within the Dokmoka Police Station. Sub Inspector (UB) Sanat Kumar Mudoi was apprehended in the act of accepting Rs. 4,000, a part of the initially demanded bribe, in front of independent witnesses.