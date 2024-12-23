Good Governance Week held in Golaghat

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, Dec 22: As a part of the nationwide campaign of Good Governance Week, Golaghat district administration has started the ‘Prashasan Gaon ki ore’ from Dec 19 to 24.

The initiative focuses on effective redressal of public grievances and improving visibility and aptness in service of the district administration.

District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta urged all the departmental heads to work out all the pending public grievances clearly and with all speed so as to establish the objective of the campaign properly.