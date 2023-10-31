Governor highlights cultural significance at Vijaya Sammelan

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria graced the Vijaya Sammelan organized by the Bangla Sahitya Sabha, Assam at the Karmashree Hiteshwar Saikia auditorium in the city.

During his address at the function, the Governor emphasized the integral role of Vijay Dashami in Indian culture. He underlined its significance as a celebration of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and the victory of Lord Rama. Kataria highlighted the importance of transmitting the essence of this age-old culture to the youth, expressing the significance of celebrating Vijay Dashami as a part of moral and social responsibility.

Praising the endeavors of the Bangla Sahitya Sabha, the Governor stressed the importance of literary associations in promoting the country’s diverse literature and culture. He highlighted the symbiotic relationship between society and literature, outlining how literature shapes and develops societal norms and values. He emphasized that literature acts as a reflective mirror of society and aids in shaping its trajectory.

Commending the Bangla Sahitya Sabha for honoring distinguished personalities contributing to societal improvement, the Governor lauded such initiatives for fostering positive developments within the society.

- Advertisement -

The event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Ruhul Amin, President Bangla Sahitya Sabha Khagen Chandra Das, General Secretary Dr. Prashanta Chakraborty, and numerous other esteemed guests.

Governor Kataria’s address underscored the cultural significance of Vijaya Sammelan, highlighting the essence of heritage and literature in molding societal ethos and fostering positive cultural developments.