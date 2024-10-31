Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosts pre-Diwali celebration 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: In a heartwarming celebration, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosted a special pre-Diwali gathering for the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

During the occasion, Governor Acharya conveyed his warm greetings to all officials, highlighting the essence of Diwali, the festival of lights. The Governor’s message emphasized the cultural significance and spiritual essence of the celebration, which illuminates millions of homes across India.

The celebratory atmosphere was enhanced with the distribution of traditional sweets to all staff members, embodying the spirit of sharing and togetherness that characterises this auspicious festival.

This pre-Diwali celebration at Raj Bhavan exemplifies the institution’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural traditions while fostering a sense of unity.

Commissioner and secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, along with the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, was present at the celebration.

- Advertisement -