Govt is taking Assamese culture to the world stage: Dr Pegu

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 1: Sivasagar, the 183-year-old district in Upper Assam centres around the erstwhile capital of the Ahom Kingdom Rangpur. The historic district Sivasagar was made into two separate districts -Jorhat and Sivasagar on July 1, 1983, by the then-Hiteswar Saikia government. The Sivasagar district administration with the people’s support observed the 10th District Day on Saturday with various colourful programmes in the presence of the guardian minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Sivasagar deputy commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav flagged off the mini-marathan from near the tourist office while Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta flagged off the heritage walk.

Attending the public meeting held in Sivasagar Commerce College, education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that the state present government has been trying hard to take Assamese culture to the world stage and efforts are on to take the heritage of Sivasagar beyond the boundaries of the state. He said that the Rangghar Beautification Project, undertaken by the government is part of the overall plan to develop Sivasagar to a global tourist destination. He said that the BJP government is upgrading planning to set up a university and a medical college in Sivasagar for educational upliftment.

Dr Pegu gave away the certificate to over 800 Bihu dancers and dhol players who took part in the historic event in Guwahati Sarusajai stadium on April 14 to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records besides the students achieving positions in Board and Council examinations. He also felicitated the schools that earned the A+ category consecutively in Gunatsov. The education minister clarified that there is no order from the government to assign additional work during summer vacation.

Dr Pegu also visited the art gallery and was impressed with the bamboo craft of Pankaj Raidingia and artist Jagadish Buragohain the exhibition of which was inaugurated by Lakhikanta Mahanta. Aditya Vikram Yadav said that there will be a sports stadium in every development block which will greatly augment rural sports. He also mentioned the World Heritage Site project of the Charaideu Maidams.

Mrinalee Konwar, chairperson, Sivasagar Municipality Booard, flagged off the scooter rally of the girls organised as a mark of women empowerment. Smti Jyoti Dutta inaugurated the traditional costume competition and educationist Khagendranath Bhuyan and Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta inaugurated the play Tetun Tamuli, staged by the employees of the deputy commissioner’s office in Yuva Dal Auditorium in the evening.