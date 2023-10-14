Govt To Appoint 10,000 School Teachers This Year

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, Oct 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Thursday that the state government will appoint over 10,000 teachers in government schools within the current year.

”The recruitment of teachers is going on and in the current year, 10 thousand more teachers will be inducted,” Sarma said after launching the ceremonial distribution of bicycles as a part of CM’s Special Scheme for students of government and provincialized schools in Tezpur.

Sarma also presented free bicycles to the students of Class IX at a function held at Tezpur Collegiate High School Field.

It may be noted that under the scheme altogether 3, 69,454 students of Class IX will be given free bicycles involving a financial outlay of Rs 161 crore. Under the scheme, the chief minister distributed 12,484 bicycles to the students of Sonitpur district.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the state government has been working unrelentingly to improve the academic scenario of the state. As a part of the state government’s relentless efforts towards academic empowerment, free bicycles are being distributed to the students.

“From the next year, free bicycles will be given to the students from Class VIII onwards,” Sarma added.

He also said that for promotion of the academic landscape of the state, the state government is implementing amalgamation process, adding, “This amalgamation process is infusing more quality and accountability into the system”.

Sarma further said that after 75 years of Independence, the present State government is setting up high schools in tea garden areas. He also called upon the students to pay their attention to studies and do good results and become good human assets.

- Advertisement -

Later, CM Sarma asked the students to show adequate respect to their parents.

Minister for education Dr. Ranoj Pegu, minister for housing and urban affairs Ashok Singhal, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Padma Hazarika, Prithviraj Rabha, Ganesh Limbu, Krishna Kamal Tanti, secretary higher education Narayan Konwar, Mamata Hojai, director secondary education, Assam and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.