GP Singh one of 14 top IPS officers to receive Central Empanelment

August 8, 2023: Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the DGP of Assam, was one of 14 top IPS officials in the country to obtain a Central deputation.

On Monday, the Central Government announced the appointment of 14 top cops to positions in the Centre. GP Singh will be a central director general (DG), according to the list.

According to information gathered, the appointing committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment.

It may be noted that GP Singh, known for his expertise in crisis management, is a 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS official.

Prior to being called back from a federal deputation to Assam during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, he had previously served in federal agencies including the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The active police officer eventually rose through the ranks to become the DGP of the Assam Police.

After being appointed, DGP GP Singh will now have the same authority as the Director General of the Central Forces.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has authorized the recruitment of the following IPS officers to hold posts in the Center at the level indicated against their names, according to the official notification dated August 7.

In the meantime, releasing the notification on social media, Assam DGP GP Singh tweeted, “With blessings of Maa Kamakhya and people of Assam.”

With blessings of Maa Kamakhya and people of Assam. pic.twitter.com/wjHnldx4lu — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 8, 2023