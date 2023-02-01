GP Singh takes charge as DGP of Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: IPS officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh took charge as the DGP (Director General of Police) of Assam on Tuesday. Singh has taken over the charge from Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is retiring after the completion of his tenure.

After his appointment as Assam DGP, Singh thanked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and said that he looks forward to the opportunity of serving the people of the state.

Sharing his emotions on Twitter, Singh said, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”

A 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Singh has worked in various capacities at the national-level investigating agency – NIA – for six years, and in several parts of Northeast India, including Assam, for over 18 years. Singh was sent to his parent cadre after the law-and-order situation in Assam started deteriorating. During his tenure with NIA, Singh worked on several militancy-related cases in Jammu & Kashmir, the north-eastern region, and also in Punjab. Singh also dealt with several cases of NIA in Kashmir including the terror funding case.

While in the Northeast, he also served as the IG of North Assam.

Soon after the development, people wished Singh for being appointed as Assam’s DGP.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri @gpsinghips on being appointed as DGP, Assam Police. I am confident that under your watchful eyes, peace & harmony will continue to prevail in Assam. Also, my best wishes to outgoing DGP Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for his invaluable service,” chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro said in a social media post.

Interacting with media persons, GP Singh said the time has arrived to be more responsive in the social media handle. He added that such an action could be taken at an appropriate time.

On the other hand, speaking on the occasion, former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “After my service, I will continue to be a part of the Assam police since it is a philosophy, way of life, and service that I will salute a thousand times. For every police personnel, it’s not a job but a service.”