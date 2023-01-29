GP Singh to be next DGP of Assam

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh will be the next director general of police (DGP) of Assam.

This was announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Singh, currently the special DGP (Law and Order), will take over from Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who retires at the end of this month.

Sarma mentioned Singh as the next DGP during a speech at a government function here.

- Advertisement -

A notification was also issued by the Home Department on Saturday naming Singh as the new DGP.

Singh’s appointment will come into effect from February 1 with Mahanta retiring on January 31, the notification, signed by principal secretary, Home and Political department, Niraj Verma said.

Singh, expressing his gratitude for the appointment, said he will continue to give his best for the state.

G P Singh is known for a long and distinguished career in the Indian Police Service and has held numerous prestigious positions in the past.

- Advertisement -

“We will continue to work to maintain the momentum the state has gained in the last couple of years, especially in the past one-and-half-years under the current chief minister,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the senior IPS officer wrote: “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the honourable chief minister of Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police.”

Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre had returned to Assam as the additional DGP (law and order) in December 2019 from his Central deputation during the peak anti-CAA protests in the state.

He had earlier worked in the National Investigation Agency and the Special Protection Group (SPG).