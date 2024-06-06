Guwahati CTC Tea Sets Record at Auction, Fetches Rs 705 per Kilogram

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 6: Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) set a new record on Wednesday when CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea leaves, sold by Hookhmol Tea Estate, obtained the price of Rs 705 per kilogram.

According to auction centre officials, these quantities were sold by brokerage J Thomas & Co and bought by Arihant Tea Co & Shree Jagdamba Tea Syndicate.

The distribution of teas through the traditional auction system, which affects prices, has been a crucial concern for many tea estates and Small Tea Growers (STGs) in recent years.

Meanwhile, another accomplishment was achieved today when tea of good quality grown by small tea growers sold at Rs 436 per kilogram, which is said to be the highest price for a bought leaf tea garden. Bihani highlighted a focus on quality production beyond the 800-odd large tea estates in the entire state.

While speaking to ANI, GTAC Secretary Dinesh Bihani said, “This was the third-highest price after ₹490 and ₹460 per kg recorded at the GTAC in 2023. The teas from the STGs were made by Rajajuli Bought Leaf Factory (BLF) in the name of Dharamjuli Teas by Paramount Tea Marketing Private Limited and purchased by Baruah Innovation of Guwahati.”

“The trend of BLF teas getting auctioned reflects positively on the quality of tea being produced. This development not only signifies the recognition of quality teas but also bodes well for the STGs who can now anticipate better prices for their green leaves,” Mr. Bihani mentioned.

The transparent nature of the auction system ensures that such high prices are achievable, which may not be the case in private sales, he added.