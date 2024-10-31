Guwahati EICASA organises industrial visit for CA students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: The Guwahati branch of the Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students Association (EICASA) recently organised an industrial visit to the factory of Nezone Pipes & Structures, located in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, near Guwahati. A total of 36 CA students participated in this visit as part of the recommended practical and experiential training program of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Industrial visits and educational tours organised by ICAI aim to provide students with practical insights into various sectors of industry and services, including processes, management and controls, operational dynamics, and more within established organisations.

- Advertisement -

Ranveer Tibrewal, the plant manager of Nezone Pipes & Structures, introduced the students to various aspects of the factory’s products, processes, and systems, including quality control and sustainability practices. The importance of financial acumen in strategic decision-making and operational efficiency was also emphasised.

The team of students was led by CA Shital Raut and CA Babulal Chowhan on behalf of ICAI, under the supervision of CA Gaurab Garodia and CA Raginee Goyal of the Managing Committee of the ICAI Guwahati branch.