Guwahati Traffic Police Implements Restrictions Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Assam

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam, the Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a series of restrictions aimed at ensuring public safety and facilitating the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate various development projects and address the public at the Khanapara Veterinary College premises on February 3 and 4.

To manage the increased traffic and potential disruptions, the following restrictions will be in place:

Minor Roads, NH-27, and NH-17 Restrictions:

As per local media, the transportation of commercial goods by four-wheelers and above will be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 in Guwahati on February 3 from 2 pm to 11 pm and on February 4 from 4 am to 6 pm.

City Road Restriction:

Commercial goods carrying three-wheelers and above will face restrictions on February 3 from 2 pm to 10 pm on GS Road, Panjabari Road, B.Baruah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, AT Road, and DG Road.

Road Restriction on February 4:

Similar restrictions will be imposed on GS Road, Panjabari Road, Six Mile-Narengi Road, Tripura (Gali) Road, Beltola Bazar Road, and Beltola Basis from 5 am to 6 pm.

ASTC Buses / City Buses:

The movement of ASTC Buses and City Buses during specified periods will be subject to checks based on traffic conditions in the city.

Emergency Vehicles:

No restrictions will be applied to the movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire vehicles on February 3 and 4, 2024.

To prioritize safety for vulnerable road users, including children, students, women, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals, the restrictions aim to ensure easy access to emergency services. These measures have been introduced to control traffic, which is expected to increase due to the Prime Minister’s official public engagements.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and adhere to the specified restrictions for a seamless traffic management experience during the Prime Minister’s visit. The Guwahati Traffic Police emphasizes the importance of cooperation from the public to facilitate the successful execution of these measures.