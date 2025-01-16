17 C
Hailakandi Police seize heroin, fake currency; 2 arrested

During the operation, the police team recovered and seized substantial quantities of illicit substances and counterfeit currency.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Hailakandi Police conducted a successful raid at a shop in Bawarghat Bazaar based on credible information received from a source, the police officials informed on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Hailakandi Police stated, “Based on a source information, a raid was conducted in a shop in Bawarghat bazar by a team of Hailakandi PS led by DSPs Sh. BP Nath, APS, and Sh. H. Bhumij, APS, at Bawarghat.”

The police discovered five soapcases and 25 plastic vials containing a total of 140 grams of heroin.

Additionally, counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs. 49,000, comprising 98 notes of 500 rupees each, were found and confiscated.

Two drug peddlers, identified as Jamil Hussain Laskar (28 years) and Jabed Hussain Laskar (24 years), both sons of Rajab Ali Laskar, residents of Bawarghat Bazar, were arrested in connection with the illegal activities.

The accused were taken into custody by the police and will face charges related to narcotics trafficking and the circulation of fake currency.

