Hailakandi Police seize heroin, fake currency; 2 arrested

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Hailakandi Police conducted a successful raid at a shop in Bawarghat Bazaar based on credible information received from a source, the police officials informed on Thursday.

During the operation, the police team recovered and seized substantial quantities of illicit substances and counterfeit currency.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Hailakandi Police stated, “Based on a source information, a raid was conducted in a shop in Bawarghat bazar by a team of Hailakandi PS led by DSPs Sh. BP Nath, APS, and Sh. H. Bhumij, APS, at Bawarghat.”

The police discovered five soapcases and 25 plastic vials containing a total of 140 grams of heroin.

Additionally, counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs. 49,000, comprising 98 notes of 500 rupees each, were found and confiscated.

“During the raid, 5 soapcases, 25 plastic vials containing 140 gm Heroin, FICN Rs. 49,000/- (98 nos. of 500 rupee denomination) were recovered and seized”, the police added.

Two drug peddlers, identified as Jamil Hussain Laskar (28 years) and Jabed Hussain Laskar (24 years), both sons of Rajab Ali Laskar, residents of Bawarghat Bazar, were arrested in connection with the illegal activities.

The accused were taken into custody by the police and will face charges related to narcotics trafficking and the circulation of fake currency.

“Two drug peddlers namely Jamil Hussain Laskar (28 yrs) and Jabed Hussain Laskar (24 yrs), both S/O Rajab Ali Laskar, Vill. Bawarghat Bazar, PS Hailakandi, were arrested”, the police further stated.