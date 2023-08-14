Har Ghar Tiranga In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 13: The 20Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) orchestrated a rally from the Karbi Anglong Sports Association Stadium (KASA) to Manja Tiniali as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga program on Sunday.

The Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diphu, joined hands with the CRPF for this initiative.

The rally saw the participation of Commandant Swarn Singh, 2nd-in-Command Tilak Raj, 70 CRPF personnel, Dr Pankaj Teron, general secretary of KASA, Khorsing Terang, an Everester, and 180 civilians. The aim of the rally was to encourage people to proudly display the national flag, the Tiranga, in their homes from August 13 to August 15, fostering a sense of national pride.