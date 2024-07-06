HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Prioritizes Urgent Medical Assistance in Assam Arogya Nidhi Review

HT Digital

July 6, Saturday: During a visit to the flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh, Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the Governing Body meeting of the Assam Arogya Nidhi (AAN), a health financial assistance scheme. The meeting focused on reviewing the assistance provided under AAN and addressing several critical issues.

Dr. Sarma emphasized the need to prioritize the rarest of rare cases and applications from individuals who are not covered under any existing schemes. This directive aims to ensure that those with the most urgent and unique medical needs receive timely support.

The Chief Minister approved the necessary funds for urgent medical assistance and issued instructions to prioritize rare cases, including cancer patients who are not covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MMJAY). Additionally, provisions were made for Medical College Principals, Public Representatives, and District Commissioners to refer genuine cases under the AAN.

Dr. Sarma reiterated his commitment to providing robust healthcare support to the people of Assam, particularly those facing exceptional medical challenges. “Our aim is to ensure that no one is left behind, especially those who are not covered under any existing schemes,” he stated.

About Assam Arogya Nidhi

Assam Arogya Nidhi is a health financial assistance scheme designed to provide medical aid to individuals in need. It focuses on supporting those with rare medical conditions and others who are not covered by existing healthcare schemes, thereby ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for all.