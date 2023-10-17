Headmaster procured uniforms before fund allocation

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Oct 16: The alleged uniform corruption of

Jangalpara High School in Darrang took a new-turn. The

in-charge headmaster, Abdul Aziz allegedly deprived

students from school uniforms for the last two academic

years. After publishing detailed news of this corruption in

The Hills Times, the headmaster distributed a pair of

uniforms to the students of Upper Primary on Saturday.

The funds of uniforms which have been distributed on

Saturday was allocated for the academic year 2022-23

while the 2021-22 remains undistributed as of now. The in-

charge headmaster could not disclose proper reason for

not distributing the said uniforms in the past years. In an

investigation into the alleged corruption, it has come to

light that the headmaster did not follow due procedure to

procure uniforms. On asking the details of procuring

uniforms, Aziz admitted that no valid tender was called for

the lake of short time frame. It also came to light in our

investigation that the headmaster procured uniforms from

Adarsha Enterprise bearing voucher No. 193 on 20th

June, 2022 worth Rs 50,400 (fifty thousand four hundred),

whereas the department allocated fund of uniforms a week

after the uniforms were procured. Questions have been

raised, if the headmaster procured uniforms on 20th June,

2022 why were the uniforms not distributed? Why were

the students deprived of from the rights of uniforms? It is

also been alleged that Abdul Aziz hastily resorted to fake

vouchers to cover up the alleged corruption. According to

information, Aziz, the in-charge headmaster trapped in

alleged corruption, took refuge of local MLA Mazibur

Rehman, due to which a public meeting was organized on

Monday under the leadership of local youth leader

Naziruddin to sort out the ongoing uniform controversy

and the alleged corruption as well. However, no solution

was found until this news was prepared. The surprising

thing is that despite continuous news of the alleged

corruption being published, no action has been taken by

the Education Department as of now.