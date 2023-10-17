Headmaster procured uniforms before fund allocation

HT Correspondent
DALGAON, Oct 16: The alleged uniform corruption of
Jangalpara High School in Darrang took a new-turn. The
in-charge headmaster, Abdul Aziz allegedly deprived
students from school uniforms for the last two academic
years. After publishing detailed news of this corruption in
The Hills Times, the headmaster distributed a pair of
uniforms to the students of Upper Primary on Saturday.
The funds of uniforms which have been distributed on
Saturday was allocated for the academic year 2022-23
while the 2021-22 remains undistributed as of now. The in-
charge headmaster could not disclose proper reason for
not distributing the said uniforms in the past years. In an
investigation into the alleged corruption, it has come to
light that the headmaster did not follow due procedure to
procure uniforms. On asking the details of procuring
uniforms, Aziz admitted that no valid tender was called for
the lake of short time frame. It also came to light in our
investigation that the headmaster procured uniforms from
Adarsha Enterprise bearing voucher No. 193 on 20th
June, 2022 worth Rs 50,400 (fifty thousand four hundred),
whereas the department allocated fund of uniforms a week
after the uniforms were procured. Questions have been
raised, if the headmaster procured uniforms on 20th June,
2022 why were the uniforms not distributed? Why were
the students deprived of from the rights of uniforms? It is
also been alleged that Abdul Aziz hastily resorted to fake
vouchers to cover up the alleged corruption. According to
information, Aziz, the in-charge headmaster trapped in
alleged corruption, took refuge of local MLA Mazibur
Rehman, due to which a public meeting was organized on
Monday under the leadership of local youth leader
Naziruddin to sort out the ongoing uniform controversy
and the alleged corruption as well. However, no solution
was found until this news was prepared. The surprising
thing is that despite continuous news of the alleged
corruption being published, no action has been taken by
the Education Department as of now.