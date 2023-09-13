28 C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Heroin worth Rs 18 crore seized in joint STF and police operation

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: In response to a tip-off, law enforcement authorities launched a significant operation targeting a narcotics trafficking operation involving a Thar vehicle with the registration number AS 01 FM 7800. The vehicle was suspected of transporting illegal drugs from Churachandpur in Manipur to various Lower Assam districts. The operation took place at Saraighat on the Kamrup side, where the vehicle was intercepted. During this operation, three individuals from Manipur, who were believed to be involved in drug peddling, were apprehended.

Subsequently, in a coordinated effort, three individuals from Assam, who were suspected to be the recipients of the narcotics consignment, were also apprehended at Sachika Hotel in Amingaon. The investigation led to the discovery of hidden compartments built into the Thar vehicle, where law enforcement authorities found a total of 170 packets or soap cases containing heroin. The seized heroin weighed approximately 2 kilograms and 200 grams and was found without any covering.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 18 crore. This operation was carried out as a joint effort between the Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup Police, with supervision provided by Parthasarathi Mahanta, DIG STF. Legal action is set to be initiated at Amingaon Police Station.

The individuals involved in this narcotics trafficking operation include Khalilur Rahman, son of MD Faijur Rahman, from Muktapur (Loch), Baihata Chariali, Kamrup; Inamul Ali (32 years), son of Amzad Ali, from Kalitapara, Sipajhar, Darrang; Abdul Ali, son of Mainuddin Ali, from Muktapur (Loch), Baihata Chariali, Kamrup; Haopu Singson (43 years), son of Late Thanga Singson, from Leijangkhopi, Tuibong, Churachandpur, Manipur; Gogou Haokip (37 years), son of Jamlal Haokip, from Gangjang, Churachandpur, Manipur; and Samingon Doungel (29 years), son of Khupkholal Doungel, from Zionveng, Tuibong, Churachandpur, Manipur.

 

