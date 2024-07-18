30 C
Muharram celebrated with grand Tazia processions

Followers of Islam mark the solemn occasion with reverence and procession traditions

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 17: The holy festival of Muharram was celebrated by followers of Islam across the world, including in Margherita on Wednesday.

A grand Tazia procession was taken out from Margherita Masjid Patty and moved through the entire town of Margherita.

Muharram holds special importance for followers of Islam. It is noteworthy that Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. People of Islam celebrate the festival of Muharram on the 10th day of the holy month. On this day, Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad, the founder of Islam, was brutally murdered in the Battle of Karbala.

Followers of Islam commemorate this tragic event in world history by celebrating Muharram every year, remembering the martyrdom of Hussain in the Battle of Karbala.

Margherita experiences a tumultuous atmosphere on the occasion of Holy Muharram.

Hafiz Ragib ul Hussain stated that every year, Muharram is celebrated in Margherita with a grand Tazia procession starting from Margherita Masjid Patty, moving peacefully through the town. With the cooperation of the Margherita police, the Muharram festival has been successfully celebrated every year in Margherita.

Our Hojai correspondent adds: Hundreds of Muslims gathered to celebrate Muharram in Hojai with deep religious fervour. A Tazia Procession was organised by the Muharram Tazia Committee Gandhi Maidan, held with solemnity on Wednesday. The procession traversed through the main thoroughfares of the town.

During the procession, Muslims participated by playing with sticks and chanting ‘ya Hussain’. Police officials were present to ensure the smooth passage of the procession.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, commemorates the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hussein Ibn Ali, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century.

