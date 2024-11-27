17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Himanta congratulates Mising community on GI recognition

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated the Mising community and people of the state for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the tribe’s handloom products.

The GI recognition certificate for its handloom products, along with Assam’s industrial and traditional items, registered in March, was formally presented to the applicant agency, the Institute of Handicraft Development, at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The award was received by Union minister of state for textiles and external affairs Pabitra Margherita, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.
“The chief minister congratulated the Mising community and the people of Assam on this distinguished achievement,” the CMO posted on X.

Related Posts:

The GI tag ensures authenticity and protects the identity of the Mising tribe’s handloom products, paving the way for enhanced market access and global recognition, officials said. (PTI)

Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shinde steps down; no clarity yet on who will be next...

The Hills Times -
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan