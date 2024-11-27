Himanta congratulates Mising community on GI recognition

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated the Mising community and people of the state for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the tribe’s handloom products.

The GI recognition certificate for its handloom products, along with Assam’s industrial and traditional items, registered in March, was formally presented to the applicant agency, the Institute of Handicraft Development, at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

The award was received by Union minister of state for textiles and external affairs Pabitra Margherita, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.

“The chief minister congratulated the Mising community and the people of Assam on this distinguished achievement,” the CMO posted on X.

The GI tag ensures authenticity and protects the identity of the Mising tribe’s handloom products, paving the way for enhanced market access and global recognition, officials said. (PTI)