28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 10, 2023
type here...

Huge amount of Cannabis seized in Assam and Tripura, 2 arrested

RPF and GRP confiscated significant cannabis shipments in Guwahati and Tripura.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

Guwahati, Aug 10: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehend two individuals with a huge amounts of cannabis in two separate operations in Assam on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The first operation was reported at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati’s Maligaon neighborhood, while the second took place at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

A huge supply of cannabis was seized at the Kamakhya Railway Station after a operation was carried out by a united team of RPF and GRP personnel.

Besides this, two person were also arrested with charges of smuggling illegal materials.

The inmates confessed their intention of transporting the seized cannabis from Assam to Bihar during police interrogation.

- Advertisement -

Further information regarding the procedure is pending.

In the mean time, GRP agents successfully confiscated a large amount of cannabis at the Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

Four bags and two sacks containing the approximately 37 kilogram seized shipment were found.

It was discovered that the traffickers intended to carry the marijuana to various states for distribution. The smugglers, however managed to flee the location as they encountered the officials.

- Advertisement -

 

Smallest Dog Breeds
Smallest Dog Breeds
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
Deadliest Plants
Deadliest Plants
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
10 Religious Plants To Worship
10 Religious Plants To Worship
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India undefeatable in men’s hockey at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy

The Hills Times - 0
Smallest Dog Breeds 10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally Deadliest Plants Costliest Cities in India in 2023 10 Religious Plants To Worship