Huge amount of Cannabis seized in Assam and Tripura, 2 arrested

Guwahati, Aug 10: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehend two individuals with a huge amounts of cannabis in two separate operations in Assam on Thursday.

The first operation was reported at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati’s Maligaon neighborhood, while the second took place at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

A huge supply of cannabis was seized at the Kamakhya Railway Station after a operation was carried out by a united team of RPF and GRP personnel.

Besides this, two person were also arrested with charges of smuggling illegal materials.

The inmates confessed their intention of transporting the seized cannabis from Assam to Bihar during police interrogation.

Further information regarding the procedure is pending.

In the mean time, GRP agents successfully confiscated a large amount of cannabis at the Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

Four bags and two sacks containing the approximately 37 kilogram seized shipment were found.

It was discovered that the traffickers intended to carry the marijuana to various states for distribution. The smugglers, however managed to flee the location as they encountered the officials.

