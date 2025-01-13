14 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

ICC welcomes investment of Rs 50,000 cr to boost national waterways

‘This holistic step would further cement the position of the inland waterways network’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Sunday welcomed Inland Waterways Development Council’s decision to invest over Rs 50,000 crore over a period of five years to boost infrastructure of national waterways.

In a statement, ICC chairman (NER) Mahesh Kumar Saharia lauded the council’s decision taken at its meeting in Kaziranga last week.

- Advertisement -

“This holistic step would further cement the position of the inland waterways network and upgrade regional connectivity and trade,” he said.

Related Posts:

“Launch of 21 new inland waterway projects indicates how dedicated the government is to modernising the country’s waterway infrastructure. The launch of the National River Traffic and Navigation System is one of the major initiatives that ensures smooth, sustainable movement of vessels while always giving priority to safety and efficiency,” Saharia added.

The ICC (NER) head maintained that the government’s investment of almost Rs 7,000 crore over the last decade has already made inland waterways a reliable and cost-effective mode of transportation for goods and passengers.

The focus on promoting riverway tourism with a target to increase cruise passengers to 50 lakh is ambitious and inspiring as it will exhibit the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage while providing economic benefits, he said.

- Advertisement -

The ICC praised the efforts of Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal in augmenting and promoting waterways as a sustainable and efficient mode of transport. (PTI)

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Five miners still remain trapped, toll stands at 4

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000