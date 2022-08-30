ICDS Presents Awards To 20 Children Across Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 29: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development awarded 20 children with Healthy Child Award from each of the 20 ICDS centres across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in a programme held here at Children’s Home, Birla on Monday.

The Healthy Child Award was given away by Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), District Social Welfare and ICDS, Rina Terangpi; EM of KAAC, Bili Mohan Khaklary and Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), Johny Timung and Pawan Kumar Rai.

Parents accompanied by Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) accompanied their children to the award function. Certificates, toys and nutritional food items filled in baskets were presented to the children.

EM Terangpi said, “20 healthy children were selected from 20 ICDS centres as a campaign for Healthy Children, Healthy Assam. In addition to giving birth to a healthy child, the mothers are also responsible for raising the child in a healthy manner by providing the needed nutritious foods and proper care.”

She further said, “The Anganwadi Centres, Anganwai workers and helpers provide with the necessary information on taking care of children for healthy growth. Mothers should be aware of their children and take suggestions from Anganwadi workers and helpers. A healthy child is a sign of a healthy nation. The children of today will become leaders tomorrow.”

EM Khaklary said it is a good step by the government towards creating a healthy society by providing nutritious foods to the children. The Anganwadi workers under ICDS project monitor the feeding and care of children so that the child gets required nutrition for a healthy growth.

Earlier, District Social Welfare Officer, Helen Terangpi explained the purpose of awarding healthy child awards as the Assam government has a campaign for ‘Healthy Children, Healthy Assam’.