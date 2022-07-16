IIT Guwahati Retains 7th Position In Engineering Category

GUWAHATI, July 15 (IANS): The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has retained its position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), achieving 7th Rank in ‘Engineering’ Category this year. The institute, the only such institution in the entire northeastern region set up in 1994, also retained its position in ‘Overall’ Category, keeping rank 8th in NIRF 2022.

Announcing the NIRF 2022 ranking results on Friday, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said: “The list of top institutes released in NIRF 2022 showcases the impartial and qualitative assessment done by the Education Ministry.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the vision to make sure all Higher Education institutions should be able to highlight their outstanding performance to the young aspirants.

Pradhan said that knowledge based innovation, entrepreneurship, and digitalisation is the way forward for emerging countries. Blended multi-disciplinary programs at institutes like IITs is the need of the hour, he said adding that industry’s expectation of engineering technocrats having managerial capabilities is an example of the same and the time has arrived when India will lead the education front globally.

Congratulating the institute on its performance, Prof T.G. Sitharam, director, IIT Guwahati, said: “The performance of the institute directly reflects the contribution of the students and the faculty members and we will continue to support their efforts.”

Highlighting the plans for coming years, Prof Sitharam said: “The institute is making efforts to promote interdisciplinary research by initiating several academic schools and centres as part of National Education Policy – 2020 implementation.”

IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education in 2014. It continues to maintain its good position even today in various international rankings, an official statement said.

With the current student strength of over 7,000, IIT Guwahati has 11 departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering, science and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech, B.Des, MA, M.Des, M.Tech, M.Sc/MS and PhD programmes.