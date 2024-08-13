32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Assam’s 8 institutes shine in NIRF 2024 ranking with top positions

Eight institutions from the state have been acknowledged in different categories, highlighting the increasing academic excellence of Assam.

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: The higher educational institutions of Assam have once more demonstrated their excellence on a national level by achieving notable rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Eight institutions from the state have been acknowledged in different categories, highlighting the increasing academic excellence of Assam.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has distinguished itself as the leading institution in the state, attaining an impressive overall ranking of 9th in India.

Meanwhile, the institute has also demonstrated exceptional performance in the Engineering category, where it secured the 7th position. Furthermore, IIT Guwahati was recognized as the 10th ranked Research Institution, underscoring its significance as a center for innovation and research.

Gauhati University has brought pride to the state by achieving a rank of 40th in the University category and 57th overall. Tezpur University closely follows, securing the 69th position in the University category and attaining the 95th rank in Management studies.

- Advertisement -

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar achieved an overall ranking of 92nd and placed 40th in the Engineering category.

Within the domain of Pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati secured the 12th position, whereas Dibrugarh University was ranked 43rd.

Additionally, Assam Agricultural University, a significant institution in the region, attained the 14th rank in the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category.

The National Law University and Judicial Academy in Assam distinguished itself by achieving the 27th rank in the Law category.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University received acknowledgment in the State Public University category, attaining ranks of 13 and 28, respectively.

Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM hails PM Modi’s leadership, highlights state’s progress at Tiranga...

The Hills Times -
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites