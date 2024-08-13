Assam’s 8 institutes shine in NIRF 2024 ranking with top positions

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: The higher educational institutions of Assam have once more demonstrated their excellence on a national level by achieving notable rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

Eight institutions from the state have been acknowledged in different categories, highlighting the increasing academic excellence of Assam.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has distinguished itself as the leading institution in the state, attaining an impressive overall ranking of 9th in India.

Meanwhile, the institute has also demonstrated exceptional performance in the Engineering category, where it secured the 7th position. Furthermore, IIT Guwahati was recognized as the 10th ranked Research Institution, underscoring its significance as a center for innovation and research.

Gauhati University has brought pride to the state by achieving a rank of 40th in the University category and 57th overall. Tezpur University closely follows, securing the 69th position in the University category and attaining the 95th rank in Management studies.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar achieved an overall ranking of 92nd and placed 40th in the Engineering category.

Within the domain of Pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati secured the 12th position, whereas Dibrugarh University was ranked 43rd.

Additionally, Assam Agricultural University, a significant institution in the region, attained the 14th rank in the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category.

The National Law University and Judicial Academy in Assam distinguished itself by achieving the 27th rank in the Law category.

Furthermore, Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University received acknowledgment in the State Public University category, attaining ranks of 13 and 28, respectively.