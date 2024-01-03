14 C
IIT-Guwahati student found dead in hotel room

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: A fourth-year female student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was found dead in a hotel here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased, who hailed from Telangana, and three of her batchmates came to Guwahati, which is about 25 kilometres from the institute on December 31 evening to celebrate the New Year.

“They had booked two rooms in a hotel through online mode. Post midnight, they reached the hotel for check-in. According to the hotel staff, they were inebriated. We are investigating that part,” the officer added.

The next morning, the girl was found unconscious in the washroom by her friend, who was staying in the same room. She was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead.

“We have launched our investigation and are interrogating all her friends. Other people are also being questioned,” the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya Pulluri, a B.Tech fourth-year student in the electronics and communications department.

Besides her, another female and two male students had checked-in in the hotel.

Meanwhile, IIT-Guwahati issued a statement expressing condolences to the family of the student.

“It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a student outside the campus on December 31, 2023. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident,” it added. (PTI)

