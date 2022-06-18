IITG Should Create An Innovation Culture, Says Mukhi

Over 1,600 students receive degrees at 24th convocation of IIT Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 17: Over 1,600 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, received their degrees in various disciplines from Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday at the 24th convocation of the institution.

The graduating students include 697 BTech and BDes students, 470 MTech and MDes, 253 PhD students and 196 Master degree students. Along with this, 3 students were awarded Dual Degrees (MS + PhD).

The students who received their degrees on Friday included 1,431 males and 189 females. Among the graduating class, nine students are Persons with Disabilities.

In his address Mukhi said that IIT Guwahati being a premier institute of the North East should take the lead in creating an innovation culture and encourage the youth of the region to become entrepreneurs to enable themselves to become job creators rather than being job seekers.

He further said, “As we seek to meet important development goals and build an inclusive society, the power of innovation would help us in diverse areas like health, education, food, security, energy access, environmental protection and national security”.

The Governor also urged IIT Guwahati to adopt and partner with schools for underprivileged children and contribute to the development and capacity building of the students. Referring to the vision statement of IIT Guwahati which aims at transforming the institute into a centre of excellence in education, research and innovation, he appealed to the IIT Guwahati fraternity to nurture the future leaders to serve the society at large.

Prof. Mukhi also said that IIT Guwahati should also help society accelerate its socio-economic development in various fields of human life. In this context, he said that he would appreciate IIT Guwahati if it intensely associates itself with research and education, related to medicine and helps Assam in developing a world-class health care ecosystem in Assam. He, however, mentioned the MoU that the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati have recently signed to set up the first-of-its-kind medical research institution along with an integrated multi-speciality 350-bed hospital to ‘facilitate’ innovation in the medical field.

The Governor while appreciating IIT Guwahati said that the institute which is an offshoot of the historic Assam Accord, has made the state proud time and again with its remarkable contributions and achievements. In a short span of close to three decades, IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic excellence in the entire country with its quality technical education. This institute has produced globally competitive human resources and carried out research that significantly benefited society. This shows the social commitment of this institute.

Prof. Mukhi congratulating the passing out graduates said that convocation is an occasion to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication of the students along with the selfless support of the teachers, other stakeholders of the institution and the parents.

Prof. Mukhi conveyed his best wishes to all the successful students who will venture into their professional world to transform society by integrating their knowledge and skill with human values and compassion to create a better world.

Quoting Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Prof. Mukhi appealed to the students to become an agent of change that they wish to see in this world. Therefore, they should lead the world, be the change and make Assam India proud of their achievements, the Governor added.