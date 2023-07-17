24.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

IMA Assam State Branch conducts free medical camp

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 16: Under its mission ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Assam State Branch, organised a free medical camp at Mayong Anchalik College. The camp aimed to provide healthcare services to the residents of two adopted villages, Raja Mayong and 2 no Murkata, under the Mayong revenue circle.

The camp was led by Dr Arunima Goswami, the state president of IMA, and Dr Putul Kr Kalita, the state secretary. A dedicated team of 12 members from IMA, including Dr Manab Goswami, Dr Pranab Kumar Sarma, Dr Arati Deka, Dr Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Dr Sikha Sarma, Dr Arup Kalita, Dr Bimala Deka, Dr Bijuli Goswami, Dr Mridupawan Saikia, and Dr Jadu Nath Buragohain, provided medical care to the patients.

The health camp was inaugurated by Mayong’s circle officer, Priyanka Gogoi. Over 200 patients were treated during the camp, which offered various medical services and consultations. The initiative was part of IMA’s efforts to reach out to rural communities and provide much-needed healthcare support.

- Advertisement -

 

14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra
14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Know About Chandrayaan 3
Know About Chandrayaan 3
Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura launches school boat service to ferry school students for free

The Hills Times - 0
14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies Know About Chandrayaan 3 Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India