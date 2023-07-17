IMA Assam State Branch conducts free medical camp

- Advertisement -

MORIGAON, July 16: Under its mission ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Assam State Branch, organised a free medical camp at Mayong Anchalik College. The camp aimed to provide healthcare services to the residents of two adopted villages, Raja Mayong and 2 no Murkata, under the Mayong revenue circle.

The camp was led by Dr Arunima Goswami, the state president of IMA, and Dr Putul Kr Kalita, the state secretary. A dedicated team of 12 members from IMA, including Dr Manab Goswami, Dr Pranab Kumar Sarma, Dr Arati Deka, Dr Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Dr Sikha Sarma, Dr Arup Kalita, Dr Bimala Deka, Dr Bijuli Goswami, Dr Mridupawan Saikia, and Dr Jadu Nath Buragohain, provided medical care to the patients.

The health camp was inaugurated by Mayong’s circle officer, Priyanka Gogoi. Over 200 patients were treated during the camp, which offered various medical services and consultations. The initiative was part of IMA’s efforts to reach out to rural communities and provide much-needed healthcare support.

