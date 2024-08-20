IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Northeast India as Monsoon Revives

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a significant revival of the monsoon in Northeast India, predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days. The region, which has been experiencing fluctuating weather patterns, is now expected to witness intense downpours, bringing much-needed relief but also raising concerns about potential flooding and landslides.

According to the IMD, the heavy rainfall will likely impact several states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. The department has urged residents and authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains.

The revival of the monsoon is crucial for the agricultural sector in the region, which relies heavily on seasonal rainfall. However, the IMD has also warned of the potential for waterlogging and damage to infrastructure in vulnerable areas. Local administrations have been advised to prepare for emergency situations and ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect lives and property.