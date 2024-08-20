25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
type here...

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Northeast India as Monsoon Revives

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Northeast India due to the monsoon revival. States in the region are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a significant revival of the monsoon in Northeast India, predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days. The region, which has been experiencing fluctuating weather patterns, is now expected to witness intense downpours, bringing much-needed relief but also raising concerns about potential flooding and landslides.

- Advertisement -

According to the IMD, the heavy rainfall will likely impact several states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. The department has urged residents and authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains.

The revival of the monsoon is crucial for the agricultural sector in the region, which relies heavily on seasonal rainfall. However, the IMD has also warned of the potential for waterlogging and damage to infrastructure in vulnerable areas. Local administrations have been advised to prepare for emergency situations and ensure that adequate measures are in place to protect lives and property.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam District Sees Drop in Child Malnutrition with Fish Powder in...

The Hills Times -