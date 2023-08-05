IMI 5.0 To Be Launched In Karbi Anglong To Boost Childhood Immunisation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 4: The district of Karbi Anglong is gearing up to launch Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, 2023, a vaccination drive aimed at covering children aged 0-2 years who were dropouts or partially immunised in the routine immunisation program, as well as children between 2-5 years who missed Measles-Rubella (M.R), Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DPT) booster and Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (OPV) booster.

The first round of IMI is scheduled to begin from August 7 to 12, followed by the second round from September 11 to 16, and the third round from October 9 to 14. The objective of IMI is to eradicate measles in the country, with approximately 1,200 children and 200 pregnant mothers set to be covered under the program.

Dr Durgeswar Ingti, the district immunisation officer (DIO) of Karbi Anglong, highlighted the importance of vaccinating children within the 2-5 years age group who may have missed crucial vaccinations. The vaccination drive will be available at all sub-centers and block primary health centers across the district.

Dr Ingti assured the general public that every vaccine is safe, without any side effects. He urged parents to bring their children to the vaccination camps to protect them from major illnesses like polio, measles, TB, hepatitis B, pneumonia, among others.

Dr Tanuja Borah, the additional chief medical & health officer, also emphasised the safety of vaccines and called upon parents to support this noble government initiative for the eradication of preventable diseases. By ensuring their children complete routine immunisation, parents can contribute to the success of the IMI campaign and safeguard the health of their little ones.

With the concerted efforts of healthcare authorities and public cooperation, Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 aims to make a significant impact in improving childhood immunisation and overall public health in Karbi Anglong.