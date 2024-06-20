29 C
Improve Local Governance, Foster Youth Sports: Assam Cabinet’s Key Decisions

The recent Cabinet resolutions include providing financial aid to sports clubs and finalizing the delimitation of rural bodies by August.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced initiatives aimed at bolstering local governance, advancing GST discussions, and nurturing youth sports.

Sarma has taken significant strides towards enhancing local governance, streamlining GST consultations, and promoting youth sports.

 

These declarations were made following a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, during which several crucial measures were discussed and approved.

In a statement, Sarma emphasised the Assam Cabinet’s commitment to improving local governance systems and engaging the business community in discussions aimed at simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The completion of delimitation for village panchayats, anchalik panchayats, and zilla parishads by August was also announced by the Cabinet. This decision aims to ensure that elections for rural bodies can be conducted by the end of 2024.

Additionally, the Cabinet has decided to provide substantial financial assistance to youth clubs and sports associations across the state.

“We will allocate Rs 15 lakh to every youth club/sports association to promote sports,” Sarma stated.

The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare will supply necessary sporting equipment as requested by the local committees, overseen by the District Commissioner, utilising the allocated Rs 10 lakh balance.

