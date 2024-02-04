IPS Officer Deputed to Assess Scuffle Among Manipuri Trainees at Assam Police Academy

IMPHAL, Feb 4: In the aftermath of a scuffle between trainees from Manipur at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Assam, the Manipur Police has taken swift action by deputing a senior officer to assess the situation.

IPS officer M Pradip Singh has been entrusted with the task of investigating the incident and determining the root cause of the altercation.

The announcement was made through the official social media handle of the Manipur Police, confirming the deployment of M. Pradip Singh, IPS, to Dergaon for a comprehensive assessment.

“A senior officer from Manipur police, M. Pradip Singh, IPS, is being deputed tomorrow to Dergaon to take stock of the situation. Matter is being monitored by Manipur Police on a real-time basis, and the situation is under control,” the post stated.

The incident occurred on February 3, when a dispute over dinner distribution among trainees from Manipur escalated into a scuffle at the police academy. The situation, however, has since been successfully resolved, according to official reports.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to the microblogging site to provide details of the incident and informed that the altercation transpired during the evening, with the focal point being the distribution of dinner among the trainees.

DGP Singh reassured the public that the matter has been amicably settled.

In addition to the senior officer’s deployment, the Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training have reportedly met with the trainees, offering necessary support and guidance to prevent any further escalation.