ITBP Personnel from Assam Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajdhani Express

September 19, Thursday: In a tragic incident, the body of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Assam was discovered in the Rajdhani Express under mysterious circumstances. The personnel, identified as Chandan Kalita, was found dead inside the train during its journey, raising concerns and prompting an investigation into the cause of death.

Kalita, who hailed from Assam, was traveling aboard the Rajdhani Express when his lifeless body was discovered by railway officials. The exact details surrounding his death remain unclear, and authorities have yet to determine whether foul play was involved. His body was found in a compartment, and initial reports indicate that he may have died during the course of the journey.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through his family and the ITBP community, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. Railway police have taken charge of the case and are conducting inquiries to ascertain whether there were any suspicious factors or if it was a natural death.

The news of the incident has also raised concerns about the safety and security of passengers traveling on long-distance trains. Investigators are expected to look into CCTV footage and interview passengers to gather more information on Kalita’s last moments.

As the investigation continues, Kalita’s family and colleagues are left grappling with unanswered questions about his untimely demise. Further updates from the authorities are awaited to shed light on this mysterious case.